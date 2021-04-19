IPL 2021: 'I asked umpires to change ball couple of times,' KL Rahul bats for change in rules for 'wet ball'

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul rued the dew factor which hampered his side's ability to defend 195 runs at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter. After a solid start from Mayank Agarwal and Rahul, PBKS posted 195/4 in 20 overs, setting a solid target for DC to chase.

But the dew factor played a major role in the 2nd innings, with PBKS bowlers and struggling to grip the ball. Delhi Capitals made an easy run chase out of it as opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed 92 runs in 50 balls.

Speaking after the match, Rahul said that his team prepared for the dew factor, but it still made things difficult for them.

"When we come to Wankhede, bowling second is always a challenge. We prepare for such conditions. It does get difficult against these quality batters," Rahul said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports.

Commentator Simon Doull asked Rahul if the bowling team should be allowed to change the ball more often in the 2nd innings.

In his reply, Rahul said: "I think so, I think it will be only fair. I'm not saying that because I'm on the losing side."

"I think that's only fair that team bowling second such a huge disadvantage. Our bowlers try and practice their skills with the wet ball but again when you go in the middle with the pressure, it's always difficult," Rahul added.

"I did ask the umpires to change the ball a couple of times. But it's not in the rules book, so that's how the game goes, we have to take it," Rahul signed off.

Punjab Kings will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday next week.