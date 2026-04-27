DC vs RCB LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli returns to Delhi as Bengaluru chase revenge against Capitals
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: RCB take on DC in the 39th match of IPL 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.
- 10 Mins agoRCB playoff path
- 25 Mins agoBhuvaneshwar leads the wicket subplot as Delhi still search for their strike bowler
- 41 Mins agoKL Rahul and Virat Kohli put Orange Cap race inside Delhi vs Bengaluru spotlight
- 1 Hr agoWhat happened when DC and RCB last met in IPL 2026?
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoRCB look for payback as DC return home with pressure rising
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals enter tonight's IPL 2026 clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru with pressure already building around their campaign. Three wins from seven matches have left them needing a correction at home, and the recent pattern has been more concerning than the raw points tally. DC have lost four of their last five games, with their batting showing flashes but their overall balance still looking unsettled. The Arun Jaitley Stadium fixture, therefore, becomes more than a mid-season league game for Axar Patel's side. It is a chance to break the slide, protect home advantage and stop the playoff race from moving away too early....Read More
RCB arrive in a stronger position. Rajat Patidar's side has won five of its first seven matches and has looked like one of the more stable teams in the competition, with its top order and bowling combinations giving it enough control across phases. A win in Delhi would push them deeper into the top-two conversation, while a defeat would tighten the table and bring the chasing pack closer. That makes this a high-value contest for both sides, but for very different reasons: RCB are trying to consolidate, DC are trying to recover.
Virat Kohli's return to Delhi adds the obvious emotional and statistical layer to the match. He remains central to RCB's batting rhythm and carries another milestone watch into the game, but Delhi's challenge will be to keep the contest from becoming a Kohli-driven narrative. Their bowlers need early discipline, their fielders need cleaner execution, and their batters need a more complete innings than scattered bursts that have marked parts of their season. On a ground where scoring can accelerate quickly once batters settle, DC cannot afford long quiet spells with either bat or ball. For them, tonight is about arresting damage. For RCB, it is about turning early-season authority into sustained control.
DC vs RCB Live Score: RCB playoff path
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter tonight’s clash with seven league matches still left in their IPL 2026 campaign, starting with Delhi Capitals away. They are second on the table with five wins from seven matches, 10 points and a strong net run rate of +1.101, which gives them one of the cleanest routes to the playoffs. Two more wins would take them to 14 points, usually enough to stay alive; three more would push them to 16, the safer qualification mark. Their remaining run includes DC, GT, LSG, MI, KKR, PBKS and SRH, so RCB still have enough direct top-half tests to either seal control or reopen the race.
DC vs RCB Live Score: Bhuvaneshwar leads the wicket subplot as Delhi still search for their strike bowler
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: The wickets angle in DC vs RCB is led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He is the highest wicket-taker from either squad going into this match, with 11 wickets in seven games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and sits inside the tournament’s top 10. RCB also have Krunal Pandya on eight wickets and Jacob Duffy on six, giving them a clearer wicket-taking hierarchy than Delhi. DC’s chart is tighter but less explosive, with Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi and Kuldeep Yadav all on seven wickets each. That makes tonight important for Delhi’s bowling group. RCB already have one bowler pushing the Purple Cap race; DC need one of their three seven-wicket men to break away.
DC vs RCB Live Score: KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put Orange Cap race inside Delhi vs Bengaluru spotlight
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: The DC vs RCB contest also carries a strong batting leaderboard angle. KL Rahul enters the match as the highest run-scorer involved in this fixture, with 357 runs in seven innings for Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli is not far behind in the same frame, leading RCB’s batting chart with 328 runs in seven innings. That gives tonight’s game a direct Orange Cap subplot, with two senior top-order batters carrying both form and responsibility. For Delhi, Rahul’s runs have been central to their batting stability. For Bengaluru, Kohli’s consistency remains one of the clearest reasons behind their strong start.
DC vs RCB Live Score: What happened when DC and RCB last met in IPL 2026?
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Delhi Capitals won the reverse fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, giving tonight's match its revenge edge. RCB had the setting and the momentum then, DC found a way to turn the contest in their favour and walk away. That result now sits at the center of this rematch because Bengaluru are not only trying to strengthen their position near the top of the table, they are also trying to correct one of the early dents in their campaign.
For Delhi, that earlier win is proof that they can trouble RCB if they execute cleanly. For Bengaluru, it is the loose thread they will want to burn tonight.
DC vs RCB Live Score: RCB look for payback as DC return home with pressure rising
DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru arrive in Delhi with a clear score to settle. The reverse fixture went DC's way, making tonight's match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium a revenge game for Rajat Patidar's side as much as points-table opportunity. RCB have built one of the stronger starts of IPL 2026, but this is also the kind of contest that tests whether a top-half team can correct an earlier defeat and impose itself away from home. For Delhi Capitals, the equation is more urgent. They need home comfort to become resistance after an uneven run. One side is chasing payback, the other is chasing stability.