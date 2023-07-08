‘Deal with it’: Angry Brendon McCullum walks past security after being stopped at Headingley gate

England head coach Brendon McCullum found himself in an unwanted situation as reports emerged of him not being allowed entry to Headingley, Leeds. The incident took place on the opening day of the third Test.

England head coach Brendon McCullum during practice(Reuters)

As per a report in Times, McCullum was denied entry for not having a correct pass and the security guard too failed to recognise the coach. Despite being insisted by the person accompanying McCullum, the security guard kept the coach waiting.

The guard then connected to a superior to discuss the same via radio, but McCullum ran out of patience and walked through the gates, saying: “You’ll just have to deal with it.”

Meanwhile after three days of intense contest, Australia currently find themselves 142 runs ahead and have six wickets in hand in the second innings. Swashbuckling batter Travis Head along with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh took Australia to 116/4 at stumps on Day 3.

The pair showed good resistance and added 26 runs for the fifth wicket. They will now look to add more to the tally and help Australia set a stiff target for the hosts in seam friendly conditions.

The good news for England is both Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are back in the pavilion.

If we look at the names who are yet to bat, Alex Carey will walk in next, followed by Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy, and Scott Boland.

Mark Wood, who had scalped five wickets in the first innings remains wicketless at the moment.

Wood along with Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad produced a terrific bowling display as the Australian first-inning was folded for 263. Apart from Wood's five-wicket haul, Woakes scalped three, while Broad claimed a couple of wickets.

Australia maintained a similar tempo in response and reduced England to 167/8 but Ben Stokes' resilience kept the hosts in the game. Stokes scored 80 and was the final batter to be dismissed as England scored 237/10 in their first inning.

Cummins scalped six wickets, and the remaining four were shared by Starc (2), Marsh (1), and Murphy (1).

