Stuart Broad's father, ICC match referee, under fan attack for controversial Warner tweet during Ashes 3rd Test

Australia may have been enjoying a healthy 2-0 lead in the Ashes series but for their opening batter David Warner, struggles continue as he falls prey to Stuart Broad for a second time in as many innings during the Headingley Test. To add to his woes, Warner was dismissed in almost similar fashion in both innings. In the first, Warner could last only five deliveries against Broad before nicking one to Zak Crawley in the second slip. On Day 3, Warner nicked one to Crawley at the exact spot, this time lasting five balls again. Australia's David Warner looks on as England's Stuart Broad celebrates after taking his wicket caught by Zak Crawley(Action Images via Reuters)

This was the 17th time when Stuart Broad dismissed Warner in the longest format of the game, and the Australian opener couldn't help but wear a wry smile as he walked back to the dressing room following the dismissal.

As expected, the fans on social media went wild with memes over Warner's struggles against Broad but even Chris Broad, Stuart's father and an ICC match referee, joined the bandwagon as he shared a meme on Warner.

Broad posted a picture from a scene from American animated sitcom series ‘The Simpsons’, where the character ‘Bart’ could be seen writing on a chalkboard. However, the character's face is replaced by that of Warner through photoshop and the text on the chalkboard reads, “Stuart Broad has got me out again.”

Chris Broad, England pacer Stuart Broad's father, blasted for controversial tweet on David Warner

The fans on Twitter weren't too pleased with Broad senior taking a mickey out of Warner's struggles, though. Many criticised Chris Broad stating that he shouldn't stoop down to trolling players, being a veteran match official associated with the ICC.

A former cricketer as well, Chris Broad has represented England in 25 Tests and 34 ODIs before becoming an ICC match referee in 2003.

In the Headingley Test, Australia finished Day 3 at xxx/x, leading by xxx runs; earlier, England were bowled out for 237 after Ben Stokes led a heroic fightback for the side, scoring a valiant 80 to reduce the Australian lead to 26.

