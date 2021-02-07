Debutant Kyle Mayers shatters multiple records to help West Indies achieve a historic win against Bangladesh

Kyle Mayers shattered records to lead West Indies to the fifth successful run-chase in the history of Test cricket. West Indies chased down 395 on a fifth-day track to win the first Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram by three wickets.

Mayers became the first player to score a double ton on the fourth innings of a Test match on debut. The big left-hander remained unbeaten on 210 and also scored the winning runs in the dying stages of Day 5 on Sunday.

Mayers is just the sixth player in the history of Test cricket to score a double hundred in the fourth innings. The other five are Tip Foster, Lawrence Rowe, Brendon Kuruppu, Mathew Sinclair, Jacques Rudolph.

Double century on Test debut





This is after 18 years that a player on debut has gone on to score a double ton in Test cricket.

Before Sunday, the highest fourth innings score by a player on Test debut was 112.

Mayers also became the second cricketer to hit a double hundred in a successful fourth-innings run chase of a Test match after Gordon Greenidge.

In what is largely being hailed as one of the greatest Test debuts in the history of cricket, Mayers hit seven sixes and 20 fours in his 210-run innings. He scored at a strike rate of 67.74.

"I am always a positive person. I always believe in my abilities and the team, and I always was positive. We never gave up. We always said in the dressing room that we need to keep fighting,” Mayers said after the match.

“The captain and coach told the bowlers as well that you need to keep fighting on a pitch like this. Shannon [Gabriel] put in great effort. It's a great feeling to be playing Test cricket. Then to go on and score a century, and then to make it a double, and then going on to win this Test. I would like to be thankful to my teammates, my coaches and family back home. A guy making his debut and making a double should inspire all youngsters to work hard and reach this level," he added.

Mayers who is an all-rounder, averages only 28.93 in first-class cricket. The 28-year-old has played 3 ODIs and 2 T20Is for West Indies.

