Debutant Suthar spins India to the top in Afghanistan Test

New Chandigarh: Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar turned Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan into a memorable first chapter of his Test debut, his three wickets helping India tighten their grip at the PCA International Stadium on Sunday. India’s debutant left-arm spinner Manav Shuthar, who took three wickets, in action on Day 2 of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh stadium on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT Photo)

After India declared on 564/8, after Shubman Gill (126), Rishabh Pant (81) and Washington Sundar (52*) put the hosts on top, Suthar emerged India’s best bowler on a spin-friendly track.

At stumps, Afghanistan were 113/5, still trailing by 451 runs, with Rahmat Shah on 43. The visitors face an uphill task to avoid the follow-on, for which they must reach 365.

Suthar, the 23-year-old from Rajasthan, quickly proved his credentials. He first made a useful 28 runs in a seventh-wicket stand that helped India cross the 500-run mark.

But it was with the ball that he announced himself on the Test platform.

Brought on to bowl after tea, Suthar struck with his fourth delivery. Bowling with confidence and control, he induced a top edge as opener Abdul Malik tried to slog, giving a simple catch to Mohammed Siraj, sparking celebrations among teammates.

The ball was turning sharply and the wicket showed spinners would dominate on a pitch that had looked ideal for batting initially. Suthar exploited the conditions expertly, varying his pace and finding consistent turn from the rough patches.

His second wicket was even more significant. Afghanistan ‘keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz, one of their most aggressive players, tried to counterattack but was undone by Suthar’s flight and spin, falling to a classic left-arm spinner’s dismissal – nicking to second slip. Gurbaz’s dismissal left Afghanistan at 62/3.

Kuldeep Yadav did not find success. There was a chance KL Rahul at slip could not hold on to, but the Afghanistan batters showed more confidence playing him as the wrist spinner went for over four runs each in his seven overs.

Sutar returned late in the day to claim his third wicket when Afsar Zazai offered a simple return catch. It capped an excellent spell of 15.5 overs, claiming 3/21. It included seven maidens, for a miserly economy rate of 1.32 runs.

Speaking after play, the youngster revealed that he was told of his debut only in the morning.

“My focus was to bowl in the right areas and back my strengths. There was help from the surface, so my idea was to get the landing right,” Suthar said.

“Got to know this morning when I came to the ground about my Test debut. I was prepared last evening because there was a chance. My strength is to turn the ball, so that is what I tried to do. I wanted to land in consistent areas, that was my focus.

“I had dreamt of playing for India when I started playing Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket. Shubman also knows my strengths, keeps telling me about lines and lengths. We’ve been playing together for a while.”

India resumed in a commanding position in the morning, and continued to build relentlessly, although Afghanistan pacer Mohammed Saleem Safi completed a remarkable haul of six wickets.

Sundar’s unbeaten 52 provided valuable lower-order resistance, while Suthar’s 28 with two sixes showed his confidence. Their partnership pushed India’s total beyond 550 before Gill declared.

Afghanistan’s response never found momentum. Prasidh Krishna struck first by removing Sediqullah Atal and later trapped skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi leg before.

But the spotlight was on Suthar.

Only Rahmat Shah, with a composed unbeaten 43, offered sustained resistance. The experienced batter survived a review and looked comfortable against pace and spin, but he received little support from the other end.

On a turning pitch, Afghanistan face a sterner examination on Day 3.