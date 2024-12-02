Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Deccan Gladiators crowned Abu Dhabi T10 champions for third time

ANI |
Dec 02, 2024 11:48 PM IST

Morrisville Samp Army sealed a spot in the final to face off against the Deccan Gladiators once again in 2024 Abu Dhabi T10, the league's eighth edition, at Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Abu Dhabi [UAE], : The final of the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament between Deccan Gladiators and Morrisville Samp Army that was played at Zayed Cricket Stadium turned out to be a complete entertainer for the spectators.

Deccan Gladiators crowned Abu Dhabi T10 champions for third time
Deccan Gladiators crowned Abu Dhabi T10 champions for third time

Chasing 105, Gladiators unleashed some fireworks and gunned down the target by 8 wickets and with more than three overs to spare.

They were off to a flying start as an opener and England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore took on skipper Rohan Mustafa in the very first over. Cadmore smashed four fours on the trot to begin the chase in the first over while his opening partner and skipper Nicholas Pooran joined the party soon.

Pooran who hails from West Indies dominated Pakistan spinner Imad Wasim as Gladiators collected 20 runs in the third over and went past the 50-run mark. The left-handed batter was eventually dismissed for 28 off 10 by pacer Isuru Udana after Mustafa took a blinder in the deep but that didn't really help Samp Army as Cadmore continued with his aggressive batting display and notched up a fifty.

Earlier, Morrisville Samp Army never really got the start they wanted and lost wickets in regular succession to get reduced to 81/5. It was a late surge from Afghanistan's Karim Janat who chipped in with 16 off 8 in the final overs of the innings that took the total to 104/7 in 10 overs. Faf du Plessis top-scored with 34 off 23 while wicket-keeper batter Andries Gous struck 21 off 9. England pacer Richard Gleeson returned with figures of 2/16 in two overs for Deccan Gladiators.

Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan's speech during mid-innings became the highlight of the day. Spectators at Zayed Cricket Stadium also got to witness an electrifying performance from Elnaaz Norouzi during the title clash.

Deccan Gladiators have been crowned the champions of the Abu Dhabi T10 League for the third time.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times website and app. along with IPL 2025 Auction.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On