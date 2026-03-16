Decks cleared for IPL 2026 games at Chinnaswamy Stadium; KSCA receives final confirmation

The decks have been cleared for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches to go ahead at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Monday received official government approval, and the opening match of the 19th edition of the tournament between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at RCB's home venue on Saturday, March 28. IPL 2026 games will go ahead at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Surjeet Yadav)

The KSCA made the announcement following a meeting among KSCA officials, the Home Minister, and an expert committee. It is worth noting that the committee had reviewed the the safety and infrastructure measures implemented at the stadium on March 13.

"We are pleased to inform that a meeting was held earlier today at Vidhana Soudha under the chairmanship of the Hon'ble Home Minister of Karnataka, Dr. G. Parameshwar, with the Expert Committee and representatives of KSCA, RCB and DNA. During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium," the KSCA stated in a media release.

Also Read: Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2026 Schedule: List of RCB matches with dates, venues, and timings "Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon'ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," added the release.

Last week, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the IPL 2026 schedule for the first 16 days. Bengaluru was listed as a venue; however, with one caveat. The BCCI clearly stated that the venue will only host the games if the expert committee gives the go-ahead.

Last year, during RCB's victory celebrations, 11 people lost their lives outside the Chinnaswamy during a stampede, and ever since then, the venue has not hosted any competitive cricket game. Questions were also raised about the safety protocols inside the venue. However, after being elected as the KSCA President, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad vowed to bring cricket back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Five RCB matches Earlier, RCB confirmed that the franchise would be playing five of its seven home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium while the remaining two would be played in Raipur.

Chinnaswamy will also host the marquee fixture between RCB and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, April 5.

The venue in Bengaluru is also in line to host one playoff match and the final of the IPL 2026 edition.