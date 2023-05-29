Watch: 'He will remember this' - Bishop, Shastri flabbergasted after Chahar drops Gill sitter in CSK vs GT IPL final

Chennai Super Kings were blown away by the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha in the IPL 2023 finale against Gujarat Titans after they opted to field. Making the maximum use of the field restrictions, the pair scored at over 10 runs an over, which saw Gujarat pile 62 for no loss in the powerplays, the highest powerplay total for any IPL final in the history of the tournament. [Follow | CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL Final]

Deepak Chahar drops Shubman Gill catch in CSK vs GT IPL final

However, the case could have been a lot different if Deepak Chahar had not dropped a regulation catch of Gill at backward square in the second over. Gill then was batting at three and the missed chance gave the Orange Cap batter the license to explode.

The incident took place in the fourth delivery of the second over by Tushar Deshpande. It was a full length delivery, which flew straight to fielder, who failed to hold onto the ball.

The error left on-air commentators Ravi Shastri and Ian Bishop flabbergasted, who didn't mince any words while reacting to the big miss.

“Straight into his belly! Couldn't have placed the fielder better MS Dhoni. Don't miss a player like this, should be in the buckets,” noted Shastri.

"He is going to remember this, Deepak Chahar that he dropped Shubman Gill when he was on 1. During the MI vs GT game, it was Tim David, who let go Gill when he was on 13. And he made them pay. Chahar would be hoping he can find some retribution. Else it might be a long evening for CSK," said Ian Bishop.

Chahar's costly error was finally redeemed by MS Dhoni, who executed brilliant glovework to get rid of CSK's biggest threat straight after the powerplay.

Ravindra Jadeja managed to turn the ball away from Gill as Dhoni quickly whipped the bails to provide CSK with the first breakthrough. Gill's innings came to a close on 39(20), which included seven fours.

