Deepak Chahar redefines ‘note celebration’ with invisible twist amid criticism, after getting rid of Finn Allen

Deepak Chahar added his own twist to the popular 'note celebration' trend during Mumbai Indians’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Wednesday night. The right-arm pacer struck in the opening over by dismissing Finn Allen with a clever delivery that immediately put KKR under pressure. Deepak Chahar dismissed Finn Allen cheaply vs KKR. (PTI)

What followed caught everyone’s attention. As teammates rushed towards him to celebrate, Chahar paused, slipped both hands into his pockets and teased the crowd into expecting the now-famous note celebration. However, instead of pulling out a note, he flashed an invisible one, drawing laughter and surprise from fans and players alike.

The celebration has become increasingly common in the IPL over the last two seasons after Abhishek Sharma first introduced it during IPL 2025 as a tribute to the Orange Army. Since then, players like Raghu Sharma, Urvil Patel and Akash Singh have repeated it on different occasions. However, the gesture also drew criticism recently after Akash used it during a match against Chennai Super Kings.

It was the final ball of the first over when Finn Allen, who had already struck a couple of crisp boundaries to start on a positive note, attempted to go big once again. This time, however, he only managed to chop the delivery back onto his stumps, handing Deepak Chahar his first breakthrough of the evening.