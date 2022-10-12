Home / Cricket / Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20 World Cup; Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia soon: Report

Deepak Chahar ruled out of T20 World Cup; Siraj, Shami, Shardul set to join India squad in Australia soon: Report

cricket
Published on Oct 12, 2022 01:39 PM IST

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

India's Deepak Chahar(ANI)
India's Deepak Chahar(ANI)
PTI |

Fast bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur will join the Indian contingent in Australia soon even as Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a back injury.

Chahar, who was among the stand-by players, was expected to make the main squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah but it is understood that his back injury will take time to heal.

"Deepak will take some time to get fit. His back issue has flared up again. His ankle is fine and there wasn't any problem there. So BCCI is sending three reinforcements. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chahar had competed in the T20 series against South Africa but developed a back issue and was forced to skip the ODI series. He reported to National Cricket Academu (NCA) for rehabilitation.

It is understood that since the team has time till October 15 to announce Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, the team management has time to check out form and fitness of all three pacers.

Their timely arrival in Australia will also give them time enough to acclimatisation to the conditions Down Under. In case their services are required, they will ready for the contest.

Shami with his artistry and experience leads the race but Siraj was excellent in the recently-concluded ODI series against South Africa, where he emerged Player of the Series. Siraj took five wickets, including three in the Ranchi ODI, in three games.

Shardul with his all round abilities will provide cover to Hardik Pandya but most likely he will be in stand-by list.

Ravi Bishnoi and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to travel for the time being and will only join the team in case the team asks for a batter's reinforcement.

Bishnoi will travel in case there is any injury to Yuzvendra Chahal.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
deepak chahar
deepak chahar

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out