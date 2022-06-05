Team India stars grace Deepak Chahar's glitzy reception, sports minister Anurag Thakur also in attendance - See pics

A host of cricketers both ex and current graced Deepak Chahar's reception party, which also saw union sports minister Anurag Thakur in attendance. The pacer, who tied the knot with girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj on June 1, shared a series of photos of the couple along with Team India members.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from them, Chahar's Chennai Super Kings teammates and few other IPL stars also attended the function.

Here are the pictures from Chahar's grand reception, which were shared on his official Instagram account:

Deepak Chahar poses with Team India members. (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Suresh Raina jokes with Robin Uthappa while posing for a picture (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Chahar and his wife Jaya pose for a photo with former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Deepak Chahar poses for a photo with union sports minister Anurag Thakur (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Aakash Chopra attends Deepak Chahar's reception (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Arshdeep Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti rock the floor with newly-wedded Deepak Chahar at his reception party. (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

Deepak Hooda and Khaleel Ahmed at Deepak Chahar's reception party (Instagram/deepak_chahar9)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cricketer married girlfriend Jaya in an intimate ceremony on June 1 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Chahar's sister Malti, who has been a big supporter of the pacer, took to Twitter to congratulate the newly-wedded couple. She also teased the cricketer not to get too carried away with the honeymoon celebration and take care of his injured back as there is a World Cup approaching.

Chahar had suffered a hamstring during the white-ball series against West Indies ahead of IPL 2022. Despite the injury, the pacer was auctioned for ₹14 crore in the mega-auction, however, he couldn't take part in the cash rich T20 tournament due to another injury on his back at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahar had proposed his girlfriend after the IPL encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in Dubai last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahar then had gone down on his knees with a ring, which saw huge cheers from the crowd present at the venue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail