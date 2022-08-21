Deepak Hooda records unique trivia in cricket’s 145-year history, proves why he should be in India’s T20 World Cup XI

India scripted yet another stunning win to a record a series victory against Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI contest with a match in hand. Chasing 162 in Harare, India wrapped up the game in just 25.4 overs to script a five-wicket win and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. And with the win, Deepak Hooda became the first ever cricketer in 145 years of international cricket to record a unique trivia which also shows why he should be in every playing XI of the Indian team in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup tournament.

Following an impressive campaign in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League, Hooda earned his maiden India call-up earlier this year before making his debut in the home series against West Indies in the ODI format. He has overall played 16 international games for India so far - seven in ODIs and 9 in T20Is. India did not lose any of those 16 games. This now is the longest ever streak held by a player in 145 years of men's international cricket.

Seems like Hooda is now India's lucky charm. So why not confirm his spot in India's playing XI in all the matches in Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup?

In nine T20I appearances, Hooda has scored 274 runs at a strike rate of 161.17 with a century and has impressed selectors with his versatility in the batting order as well, having played as an opener, middle-order batter and a finisher for India.

His impressive show has handed his a spot in India's Asia Cup team as well. The tournament will begin from August 27 onwards in the UAE. Hooda is likely to keep his place in the T20 World Cup squad as well, if he manages to continue delivering top performance and keep this unique streak alive.

