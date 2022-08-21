‘Big relief for Indian top order’: Pakistan legend takes a dig at Rohit and Co. after Shaheen Afridi’s ‘sad’ injury blow

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of next week's Asia Cup with a knee injury in what is set to be a massive blow to Pakistan's chances in the six-nation tournament. The left-armer accompanied the team to the Netherlands for a three-match One-day International series and was in rehabilitation before doctors advised him to rest for four to six weeks. He will miss the England T20Is as well.

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news," chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). "Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup campaign in Dubai with an August 28 blockbuster against arch-rivals India, after which they play a seven-match Twenty20 home series against England. It was Shaheen who had ruffled India's top order comprising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in last year's World T20. He had dismissed both Rohit and Rahul in his first two overs, leaving India two down for just six in 2.1 overs.

Legendary Pakistan bowler Waqar Younis feels Afridi's absence will be a "big" relief for the Indian team, which has seen the seamer causing havoc. Waqar took to Twitter and wrote, “Shaheen’s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won’t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi.”

Shaheen?s injury Big relief for the Indian top order batsmen. Sad we won?t be seeing him in #AsiaCup2022 Get fit soon Champ @iShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/Fosph7yVHs — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) August 20, 2022

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan also spoke about Shaheen's injury and hoped for his return before the World T20 later this year.

“Shaheen's our best bowler, so, of course, we'll miss him. It's unfortunate that he won't be available for the Asia Cup. But we're hopeful he will be available for future series and the World Cup. We'll have to play ruthless cricket. Our team culture is such that we never relax against any team," said Shadab on Saturday.

The PCB expects Shaheen to return to action in a tri-series in New Zealand in October before heading to Australia for the T20 showpiece event.

In his three-year career so far, he has played 25 Tests, 32 ODIs and 40 T20Is. The young quick was named men's cricketer of the year in 2021 after taking 78 wickets in 36 internationals across three formats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON