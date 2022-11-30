Watch - ‘Nobody appealed...’: Deepak Hooda's DRS dismissal baffles commentators in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

India all-rounder Deepak Hooda's dismissal in the third and final ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch left the commentators and fans bemused. There was nothing unusual about that caught behind dismissal but it was the circumstances leading to it that made it rather interesting. It happened in the 34th over of India's innings when veteran New Zealand seamer Tim Southee cramped Deepak Hooda for room with a delivery pitched on his half. Hooda went for the pool but failed to make contact and the ball rested in wicketkeeper Tom Latham's gloves.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There was no real appeal from either Southee or Latham. Both of them gave the impression that the ball had missed Hooda's bat. The on-field umpire too was on their side as he took no time to signal a wide. That's where New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson came into play. When literally no one thought there could be something, Williamson had a hunch and went for the review.

Watch: Pant loses cool at Sehwag question, ‘comparison karna life ka part nahi’

It proved to be a fantastic call. Replays showed Hooda had just got a tickle. And the lanky Indian cricketer knew it as the moment Williamson went for the review he was almost ready to walk back to the pavilion. The third umpire completed the formalities and gave Hooda the marching orders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The bowler didn't appeal, the keeper didn't seem interested but there was somebody around who thought that they should take the DRS," said Harsha Bhogle in the commentary.

"It was Kane Williamson," said former India women's team captain Anjum Chopra.

The clip of the incident was shared by New Zealand Cricket's official Twitter handle. It turned out to be an important moment in the game as Hooda and Washington Sundar were just building a partnership.

Watch Video: Deepak Hooda's DRS dismissal in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adam Milne knocked over the top order as India were dismissed for 219. Milne and allrounder Daryl Mitchell both took three wickets as the Black Caps employed a seam-based attack to good effect on a green Hagley Oval pitch, needing 47.3 to knock over the tourists.

All-rounder Washington Sundar rescued India with a half-century, reviving an innings which was teetering at 121-5 when he arrived at the crease in the 26th over.

While the tail struggled, Sundar's composed 51 off 64 balls gave the tourists a chance of squaring the series, which New Zealand lead 1-0. The spin-bowling all-rounder, who showed his mettle with the bat with a 37 not out from 16 balls in India's 306 for 7 in the first ODI, anchored the show after Shreyas Iyer (49) failed to convert his start. He became the last wicket to fall as India, who trail the series 0-1, folded in 47.3 overs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON