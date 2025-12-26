Deepti Sharma scales new heights, becomes joint highest-wicket taker in women's T20Is

India’s leading spinner Deepti Sharma etched her name in the T20I record books during the third match of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. By claiming three crucial wickets, including that of Malsha Shehani in her final over, she reached 151 career T20I wickets, equalling the record previously held by Australia’s Megan Schutt. Deepti's milestone highlights her consistency and impact in the shortest format, further cementing her status as one of the premier bowlers in women’s cricket, while playing a key role in India’s dominant performance in the series. Deepti Sharma celebrating a wicket with Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur.(PTI)

Deepti finished with impressive figures of 3 for 18, helping restrict Sri Lanka to just 112 for 7 in their 20 overs.

It took Deepti 131 T20I matches to reach 151 wickets, boasting an average of 18.73 and a strike rate of 18.43. By comparison, Schutt achieved the same tally eight matches sooner, with an average of 17.70 and a strike rate of 16.57, highlighting the Australian’s slightly quicker rise, though Deepti’s consistency over a longer span underlines her remarkable longevity and impact in international T20 cricket.

With her final breakthrough of the night, the right-arm spinner also became the third-highest wicket-taker in women's international cricket, taking her overall tally to 333 wickets. Jhulan Goswami tops the list with 355 wickets, followed by Katherine Sciver-Brunt with 335.

Renuka, Deepti run riot against Sri Lanka

Meanwhile, Renuka Singh marked her comeback in style, picking up four wickets as India held Sri Lanka to a modest 112 for seven in the third women’s T20 International on Friday. After winning the toss, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur asked Sri Lanka to bat, and Renuka capitalised, running through the opposition with four crucial dismissals.

Also Read - Pietersen exposes hypocrisy after 20-wicket tumble at MCG, says Australia deserve same scrutiny as India: 'Fair is fair'

Deepti complemented the effort, claiming three more wickets and maintaining her strong form in the series.

For Sri Lanka, Hasini Perera (25), Imesha Dulani (27), and Kabisha Dilhari (20) offered some resistance, adding valuable runs and briefly slowing India’s progress, but the visitors were largely kept in check by India’s disciplined bowling attack.

Dilhari and Dulani combined for a 40-run partnership, offering Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope. However, just as the visitors seemed to be regaining momentum, Deepti Sharma made a breakthrough, claiming the 150th wicket of her T20I career by dismissing Dilhari. After that, Sri Lanka struggled to build any further momentum.

From there on, Deepti and Renuka continued to strike at regular intervals, ensuring Sri Lanka never regained momentum and were restricted to a below-par total.