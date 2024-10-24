Deepti Sharma shows sharp wit, outfoxes NZ captain Sophie Devine with clever run out during IND vs NZ 1st ODI

Sophie Devine, a legend of the game, reached the pinnacle of her career when New Zealand won their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy on October 20th. However, in the first ODI against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, she made an unusual mistake that resulted in one of the most bizarre run-outs. Sophie Devine was run out in a bizarre fashion during the 1st ODI(X)

Facing Deepti Sharma, Devine defended a delivery back to the bowler and challenged her with a stare-off, standing her ground. However, Deepti calmly threw the ball to the keeper, Yastika Bhatia, who quickly whipped off the bails.

Devine, caught off-guard with her foot out of the crease, was declared out after the third umpire's review. Her dismissal stunned the crowd, leaving the Indian players jubilant, knowing the value of taking out such a dangerous player early in the match.

Devine’s wicket dented New Zealand's hopes of successfully chasing India’s total of 229. Earlier in the match, Deepti Sharma played a vital role with the bat, scoring 41 crucial runs down the order. Her partnership with Tejal Hasabnis boosted India to a competitive total, and the all-rounder's composure under pressure, both with bat and ball, was key to the team’s success.

Earlier in the game, India's batting effort left much to be desired, as they managed a modest total of 227 in 44.3 overs. Despite several players getting starts, including Tejal Hasabnis (42), Deepti Sharma (41), and Yastika Bhatia (37), none could convert their innings into a substantial knock. New Zealand’s bowlers, led by Amelia Kerr with four wickets, applied constant pressure, with Jess Kerr (3) and Eden Carson (2) playing crucial roles in limiting India’s total.

However, the Indian bowlers ensured that the visitors remained far behind. New Zealand crumbled under India’s relentless bowling attack, as they were bowled out for 168. The Kiwis struggled to form meaningful partnerships, leaving their middle order exposed to India’s consistent breakthroughs.