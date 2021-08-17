‘Defeating an opposition in their country is a sign of a great team’: Inzamam lauds India’s 151-run triumph at Lord's

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on Virat Kohli’s Team India for registering a terrific 151-run win over England in the second Test match at Lord’s. On Monday, the visitors made a terrific comeback in every department to outfox the hosts and go up 1-0 in the ongoing series.

The Indian tail wagged on a crucial moment to put India in a comfortable spot. England took the upper hand by scalping two wickets in the first session of the final day. But Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami united to stitch an 89-run stand for the 9th wicket, helping India set a challenging 272-run target for the hosts. In reply, the hosts surrendered against the potent Indian attack, getting bowled out for 120.

Inzamam was overwhelmed by the performance of Team India. Speaking in his latest YouTube video, the former Pakistan skipper lauded the approach of Kohli & Co to defeat England after almost losing the control at one point.

“India registered a terrific win. Such victories are rarely seen.

“Ever since the youngsters have become a part of the team and the passion with which they are playing, India have started winning games overseas. A team that starts winning games outside the country, then it’s a pretty strong side. Winning in home conditions is a common thing. But defeating an opposition in their country is a sign of a great cricket team,” Inzamam said.

“If you want to assess the strength of any team, you’ll get to know about the strength of the team when their tail bats. They fight, and you are aware of their strength. So, when Shami scored his 50, the batsmen above him were dismissed, but he fought and this partnership was crucial to break England down,” he added.

India had a great chance to win the Nottingham Test but rain played the spoilsport on the final day. Inzamam opined that India’s win at Lord’s was the reward for their missed opportunity in the first Test that ended in a draw.

“Bowlers were bowling well in the first Test match, and even here they did not miss any opportunity. I think, the opportunity that India missed out on in the first Test, this fantastic Test win is a reward for that. You win Test matches and you lose some, But, the most impressive thing for me is that the approach and the aggression, which matters the most,” Inzamam said.