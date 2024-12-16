‘Definitely an area we need to focus…’: India bowling coach Morkel dissects key area of improvement for Bumrah and Co.

Australia cemented early control in Brisbane on Sunday, building on their recent form on Day 2 of the ongoing third Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test vs India, at the Gabba. On the Day 2, the hosts took their first innings total to 405/7 in 101 overs at Stumps, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) remaining unbeaten. India's bowling coach Morne Morkel speaks at a press conference.(AFP)

Travis Head and Steve Smith were in hot form, setting up a monumental 241-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Head made it back-to-back tons, clobbering 152 off 160 balls, packed with 18 fours. Meanwhile, Smith clattered 101 off 190 deliveries, including 12 fours. The pair were removed by Jasprit Bumrah, who also took a five-wicket haul for India, in an otherwise poor outing.

Speaking after the final session on Day 2, India bowling coach Morne Morkel lauded Head’s impact in the match. “First of all, we can say he's in pretty good form, guys playing like that. In that fashion, back-to-back innings, we can only give that also a lot of credit. But I think for us with the ball, if you look at it from over 50 to 80, even in the last game, at the moment, it's where we sort of fall short, leaking a little bit.”

Morne Morkel's advice to Indian bowlers

Morkel also agreed that his side’s bowlers need to leak less runs from Day 3 onwards. He said, “So that's one area that I think we need to get better at. I think first up with the ball this morning, we were pretty good. At 3 for 70, you put two on the scoreboard there and you're right back in the game. But take nothing away from two world-class players. Steve Smith, we know, on the other hand, is a guy who also can bat back and score runs. So, yeah, they put a partnership on the board there, put us under pressure with a softer, older ball. And, yeah, so it's definitely an area that we need to focus on, is maybe deeper in the innings in terms of game plans. Yes, we've got the game plans, but are we executing those game plans with a softer ball from both ends.”

Other than Bumrah’s five-wicket haul, Mohammed Siraj and Nitish Kumar Reddy returned with a wicket each. Nitish, in particular, built on his form for India. On Day 3, India will be hoping for early wickets, and will aim to prevent Alex Carey from getting to a big knock.