'Definitely the new chokers': Twitter slams Team India as Virat Kohli fails to win yet another ICC tournament

India have not won an ICC tournament in eight years, despite reaching the knockouts six times. The last time India won an ICC Trophy was in 2013, when they beat England in the final to win the ICC Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. Ever since, India have reached the semi-final of the 2015 World Cup, World T20 2016 and the 2019 World Cup, while finishing runner-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy and most recently the World Test Championship.

On Wednesday, as India failed to overcome another ICC hurdle, losing the inaugural WTC to New Zealand by eight wickets, the daggers were out again on Twitter, with fans using the 'C' word for the Indian team. Kohli's India losing the WTC final comes exactly eight years after they won the trophy in England, which not only drew comparisons between the current and the former India captain.

We are definitely the new chokers. Hope this streak ends soon https://t.co/ce2Nd7643C — Ankit Saini (@imAnkitAS) June 23, 2021

This isn't for chokers and screamers, only real Winners & Leaders #Legend pic.twitter.com/Rot4TgA6kj — ⚡ (@VerticaIci0) June 23, 2021

Only good captain in this country of chokers. pic.twitter.com/r0kdgmqEBU — Tim Clifford (@Tim_Clif) June 23, 2021

Finally We Found New Chokers Called Indian Team Under Virat Captaincy.



Congratulations To Team NZ#WTC2021Final pic.twitter.com/I9wMzUuNIA — Villain (@Callmevillain3) June 23, 2021

For the longest time, the 'C' word was used for South Africa, who had a history of losing crunch games or knockouts of ICC events, including the close semi-final against Australia in the 1999 World Cup. But if Twitter is to be believed, the tag is getting associated quickly to the Indian team for repeatedly reaching the knockouts but not being able to get across the line.

But while there were those questioned India's ability, some loyal fans continued to back their beloved Team India for keeping the fighting spirit alive.

It Breaks My Heart To see This From last 5 Years We were Holding This Mace And Now It is Going Away From Us 💔💔🙂🙂



Still People Will Call Him Choker and Abuse Him Without Knowing Facts It's Ok It is Not Our time 🚶🚶 pic.twitter.com/JH6QF6dRqo — 🅶🅷🅸🅻🅻🅸 🆁🅰🅹ᴮᴱᴬˢᵀ🇫🇷🇧🇪 (@Robert_Ghilli) June 23, 2021

Championships aati jaati rahengi, is team par bharosa rehna chahiye pic.twitter.com/32hrHfqlWV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 23, 2021

After all, Kohli is India's most successful Test captain and the team has finished at the top of the ICC rankings for the last five years under his leadership.

