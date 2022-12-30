Dehradun's Max Hospital releases first official update on Rishabh Pant's health after freak car accident

India cricketer Rishabh Pant, who survived a freak car accident on Friday morning, is under observation and his condition stable, Dehradun's Max Hospital, said in an official statement. Pant was severely injured during the accident, sustaining a couple of lacerations on his forehead, suffering a ligament tear near the knee and from abrasions on his back but thankfully, he is out of danger and continue to be examined carefully by the doctors.

"Cricketer Rishabh Pant is under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons. His condition is stable. His detailed medical bulletin will be released once he's examined. Thereafter, we'll take the next steps," said Dr Ashish Yagnik, Max Hospital, Dehradun.

Pant, alone in his car, driving to Uttarakhand to pay his family a surprise visit when he dozed off during the Delhi-Dehradun highway and his car collided into a divider at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. The police later informed the media that Pant's car caught fire but the Indian cricketer managed to escape the vehicle after breaking its windscreen. Pant was rushed to Roorkee's Civil Hospital before being taken to Max, Dehradun, which was about 30 minutes away from there.

"The incident took place between 5:30 and 6 AM. Rishabh Pant's car met with an accident in which he sustained some injuries. He was taken to Saksham Hospital where a team of doctors looked after him. He was then referred to Dehradun's Max Hospital for better treatment," a statement from the police read.

The extent of Pant's injuries will be known over the course of time as the released stated but it is believed that the 25-year-old will require plastic surgery and skin grafting due to the damage caused on his back. Thankfully there are no fractures or any serious injuries which ruled him out of danger but at the same time, it is safe to assume that he is likely to miss at least a year's worth of cricket. This means that Pant is certainly out of IPL 2023 and could almost miss the 2023 T20 World Cup in India next year.

