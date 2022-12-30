Rishabh Pant severely injured in car accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway, hospitalized

Team India star Rishabh Pant has faced injuries after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Thursday. Pant has been admitted to a hospital where he is reportedly being treated for injuries in head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. In the early pictures taken from the accident site, the car in which Pant was travelling could be seen completely burnt; in another picture, the India cricketer is seen bandaged on the head with severe injuries on the back.

One of the integral members of the team, Pant had been a part of the India XI when it last played during a Test against Bangladesh; he had played an important 93-run innings in the game that led to the side's revival in the match. The wicketkeeper-batter had been rested for the ODIs and T20Is against Sri Lanka and it was later reported that he will undergo recovery at the NCA.

Following the conclusion of the series against Bangladesh, Pant had travelled to Dubai where he was seen with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. A picture of the two was also posted by Dhoni's wife Sakshi. It is understood that Pant returned to India earlier this week, and was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee when his car hit a divider near Manglaur when he was coming from Delhi, Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police Ajai Singh said.

News agency ANI posted a photo from the accident that shows the car being entirely burnt, with police personnel and an ambulance surrounding the spot:

Cricketer Rishabh Pant met with an accident on Delhi-Dehradun highway near Roorkee border, car catches fire. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/qXWg2zK5oC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

According to a report from Dainik Jagran, Pant's car collided with a railing and caught fire; the locals and police reached the accident site and a fire truck had to be called to extinguish the vehicle. Pant was initially hospitalized at the Saksham Hospital near the highway before being referred to another hospital in Dehradun.

"He himself was driving the car when it hit the divider on Delhi Narson border. He was immediately taken to Saksham Hospital but will be shifted to Max Hospital for further treatment," a source told PTI.

