Rishabh Pant accident: How the India cricketer broke windscreen to timely escape burning car - Five things to know

India cricketer Rishabh Pant was severely injured after he was involved in a horrible car crash during the early hours of Friday. Pant was on his way to Uttarakhand when his car rammed into a divider around 5:30 AM and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway. Thankfully, Pant's injuries are not life-threatening as reported by the Police, and he is being carefully monitored at Dehradun's Max Hospital for injuries sustained to his head, back and a fracture in his feet. Images of Pant's burnt car and Pant laying on a hospital with a bloodied bandage in his head sent shockwaves but fortunately, the India cricketer is stable. Here are five things to know about the freak accident.

1 Pant escaped the car timely to avoid catastrophe

The impact of the collision of Pant's car with the divider was such that it caught fire within minutes after the accident. Pant, however, despite being injured, shattered the windscreen of his car and escaped in the nick of time to avoid fatality. Pant was on his way to Roorkee was alone in his car at the time of accident.

2 Pant 'dozed off' while driving

As per his own statement, Pant, who was driving the car, had fallen asleep while on the stretch. "He dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun," DGP Ashok Kumar told the media.

3 What was the car which Pant was driving?

Pant was driving a BMW. While, there was initially a confusion between whether Pant was inside a BMW or a Mercedes, the police confirmed that it was the former. BWF may be one of finest and most luxury sedans in the country but the results of its crash tests are not satisfactory.

4 Where is Pant hospitalised

After the accident, Pant was immediately taken to a hospital in Roorkee, from where he has now been moved to Max Hospital in Dehradun, which is approximately half an hour from Mohammedpur Jat, the exact point of the accident. All expenses for Pant’s treatment will be incurred by the Uttarakhand government, said Pushkar Singh Dhami. Dhami, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, added that Pant the cricketer could be airlifted from Dehradun to New Delhi.

5 The extent of Pant's injury and how long is he expected to be out for?

As per the latest development, Pant fortunately has not sustained any fractures or severe injury, confirmed after X-Rays. His main injuries are on his head and knees. Pant has suffered two cuts - one of which is just above the left eye - and there is a ligament tear on his knee. Given the extent of the damage on his back, Pant might require skin grafting or plastic surgery on his back, which is likely to keep him out of playing any form of cricket for at least the next one year – all but ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup in India.

