Rishabh Pant injured in car accident: India legends Sehwag, Gambhir lead wishes for star youngster's quick recovery

Updated on Dec 30, 2022 10:12 AM IST

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant met with a car accident in the early morning hours of Friday as he was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee.

ByHT Sports Desk

Team India star Rishabh Pant has faced severe injuries in a car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. Pant was travelling to his hometown of Roorkee when his car hit a divider in Manglaur; he faced injuries to his head, back, and leg but is stable and currently hospitalized. He was taken to a local hospital soon after the accident before being referred to another hospital in Dehradun.

Pant was driving his BMW when the accident took place on the highway. As the news of the accident broke, several cricketers took to their official social media profiles to send their wishes to Pant for a speedy recovery.

“Wishing dear @RishabhPant17 a super speedy recovery. Bahut hi Jald swasth ho jaao,” former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Former India captain Anil Kumble also sent his wishes for Pant. “Wishing you a speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 Get well soon,” he wrote.

“Praying for Rishabh Pant. Thankfully he is out of danger. Wishing @RishabhPant17 a very speedy recovery. Get well soon Champ,” wrote VVS Laxman.

Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals, that Pant also captains, wrote, “Thinking about Rishabh. Get well soon, Skip.”

Gautam Gambhir, who has played with Pant during their time at the Delhi Capitals, also wished a speedy recovery for the wicketkeeper-batter.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter was to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme after he was rested for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

Pant last played for India last week during the side's second Test of the series against Bangladesh, where he played an important 93-run knock that helped the side made a strong comeback in the match. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter remains an integral part of the Indian setup across formats.

Following the end of the series against Bangladesh, Pant had travelled to Dubai where he was seen enjoying his time with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He returned to the country earlier this week.

Friday, December 30, 2022
