Delhi Capitals appoint Axar Patel as captain for IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals have named all-rounder Axar Patel as their new captain ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season. The announcement came on Friday after intense speculations over the successor to Rishabh Pant, who was bought by Lucknow Super Giants during the 2025 auction. Axar Patel during IPL 2024(Delhi Capitals Twitter)

With DC successfully bidding for KL Rahul in the same auction, speculations were rife over the captaincy spot; however, DC have put faith in the all-rounder from Gujarat, who has been with the franchise since 2019. Axar was one of the four players retained by the franchise ahead of the 2025 auction, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, and Abhishek Porel.

DC retained Axar for INR 18 crore.

The 31-year-old emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons; in the 82 matches he has played for the Capitals, Patel has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09. Throughout this time, Axar also became a mainstay in Team India across all formats.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me,” said Axar Patel, on being appointed as the captain.

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward. Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential.

We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans.”

DC begin campaign on March 24

Delhi Capitals will kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign in Visakhapatnam on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants, led by DC's former skipper, Rishabh Pant.

The Capitals are yet to win an IPL title in 17 seasons, and with Axar, as well as past IPL skippers KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis in the squad, the franchise will be aiming for a successful outing in 2025.