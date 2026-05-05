Delhi Capitals break silence on Lungi Ngidi ahead of CSK clash: ‘He missed two games because…’

Delhi Capitals have received a timely boost ahead of their crucial clash against Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday, with Lungi Ngidi available for selection after recovering from a head injury. The pacer had suffered the blow during the game against Punjab Kings, where he fell awkwardly while attempting a catch and had to be stretchered off before being taken to the hospital. The incident occurred in the third over of the innings when Ngidi chased a lofted shot from Priyansh Arya off Axar Patel’s bowling. Back-pedalling to get under the ball, he struggled to stay balanced and failed to make contact. In the process, he lost control and crashed into his head, bringing play to a halt for several minutes as medical staff attended to him.

Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi is expected to return vs CSK.(PTI)

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Ngidi missed the last couple of matches while recovering from the injury, but Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel has confirmed that he is set to return to action against Chennai Super Kings.

"Everyone is fit. Lungi is fit. He didn't play two games because of the criterion of six days' rest," said Munaf ahead of the game vs CSK.

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The bowling attack will be bolstered with the return of Ngidi. Mitchell Starc has also joined the team and made an immediate impact in his first appearance of the season against the Rajasthan Royals. He claimed three wickets against the Royals as Delhi returned to winning ways.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Patel underlined the importance of Mitchell Starc’s presence, explaining how a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay can shift momentum and significantly strengthen the team’s overall bowling effort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Patel underlined the importance of Mitchell Starc’s presence, explaining how a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay can shift momentum and significantly strengthen the team’s overall bowling effort. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Starc's presence is bound to make a difference, said Munaf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Starc's presence is bound to make a difference, said Munaf. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "When there is a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay, the whole scenario changes. 220 or 230 is being chased because you are not able to take wickets in the PowerPlay. When the main bowler is there and takes a few wickets in the PowerPlay, it makes a big difference. Bowling in partnerships was missing, but that has been added now," said Munaf. “Don't have any option but to win” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "When there is a wicket-taking bowler in the PowerPlay, the whole scenario changes. 220 or 230 is being chased because you are not able to take wickets in the PowerPlay. When the main bowler is there and takes a few wickets in the PowerPlay, it makes a big difference. Bowling in partnerships was missing, but that has been added now," said Munaf. “Don't have any option but to win” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Patel said the team must win all their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. He emphasised the need to strike early in the powerplay, pointing out that even the biggest totals become chaseable if wickets don’t fall upfront. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patel said the team must win all their remaining matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. He emphasised the need to strike early in the powerplay, pointing out that even the biggest totals become chaseable if wickets don’t fall upfront. {{/usCountry}}

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"We do not have any option but to win. We have to win all the matches if we want to qualify for play offs. The biggest of the totals are chased if you don't get wickets in powerplays. Presence of a big bowler does make a difference," he added.

"Confidence comes with victory only. You cannot get confidence if you lose. We have one of the best spinners. We are not going to see too many changes in the wickets," he concluded.

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