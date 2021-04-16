Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal posts Shah Rukh Khan-like tweet after DC lose to RR but vouches to come back strong

Delhi Capitals chairman Parth Jindal shared a Tweet after DC lost to Rajasthan Royals by 3 wickets in IPL 2021 in Mumbai on Thursday. Jindal’s tweet had resemblance to KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s response after his team collapsed to a 10-run loss to Mumbai Indians despite being on a commanding position for the better part of the match.

DC had RR gasping for breath at 42 for 5, while chasing 148 for victory but let them get away from that situation as David Miller (62 off 43 balls) and Chris Morris (36 off 18 balls) showed their class to take RR home in 19.4 overs.

Also Read | 'It was a mistake': Ponting wants to 'sit down' with Pant & Co for explanation

“Very difficult to digest this loss after a very good fight by the lower order and the bowlers,” tweeted Jindal.

The DC owner however, did not go to SRK’s extent of apologizing to the fans. Jindal, instead, congratulated RR and talked about coming back as a ‘better and smarter unit.’

“We will learn from this and come back a better and smarter unit - well played @DelhiCapitals - good fight back - let’s bounce back on Sunday - congratulations to @rajasthanroyals,” he added.

After being sent in to bat first, DC did not get off to an ideal start as comeback man Jaydev Unadkat removed both DC openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan and No.3 batsman Ajinkya Rahane early.

Marcus Stoinis was removed by Mustafizur Rahman for a duck.

Rishabh Pant then played a fluent knock of 51 and with the help of lower middle order players Lalit Yadav and Tom Curran, took DC to 148 for 7.

In reply, the Royals got off to an equally poor start as Kagiso Rabada and Chris Woakes removed Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra and Sanju Samson early.

Miller resurrected the innings followed by some brilliant finishing act by Morris as RR won by 3 wickets.