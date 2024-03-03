Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning scripts history, becomes fastest player to score 9000 runs in women's T20s

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning scripted history with a fine half-century against Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Lanning pipped her former international teammate Beth Mooney to become the fastest player to score 9000 runs in women's T20s. Meg Lanning completes 9000 runs in T20s

The DC skipper continued her purple patch in WPL and scored her second fifty of the season on Sunday. She led the team from the front, helping them to achieve a challenging total of 163/8 on the scoreboard while other batters failed to convert their starts into substantial scores.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

En route to her fifty, she managed to get past Mooney (299 innings) to become the fastest to score 9000 T20 runs in 289 innings. Meanwhile, Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are at the third and fourth sport by achieving the feat in 297 and 323 innings respectively.

Fastest to 9000 Runs in Women's T20s Cricket (By Innings)

289* - Meg Lanning

299 - Beth Mooney

297 - Sophie Devine

323 - Suzie Bates

The DC skipper hit six fours and a six as she paced her innings well when the team was losing wickets from other ends. She build a couple of crucial partnerships to keep Delhi going after Gujarat opted to field first.

Lanning reached her fifty in 39 balls but could not stay in the middle for long as her slash off Meghana settled in the hands of D Hemalatha at cover point.

The skipper's dismissal put pressure on the Capitals as they failed to up the scoring rate in the slog overs and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They failed to score a boundary and failed to fetch a boundary for 24 balls between 15.2 and 19.3 overs.

Meanwhile, Gujarat won the toss and elected to bowl first in an attempt to register their first win of the win.

Lanning predicted 150 plus to be a good score on the surface as her team managed to add 13 more to it.

"We'll have to set-up a good platform, anything more than 150+ should be a good score. It's been physically and mentally exhausting, we've had a good rest and some optional practice. The senior players have been around for a while, but everyone does learn. Two changes for us as well. Marizanne Kapp and Minu miss out," Lanning said at the toss.