Delhi Capitals trade Shardul Thakur for Kolkata Knight Riders' Aman Khan ahead of IPL 2023 auction

One of the biggest trade deals in the build-up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction has been completed between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday. Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur has switched base from Delhi to Kolkata ahead of the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league. The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star will play for the Shreyas Iyer-led side in the 16th season of the world's richest league - the IPL.

KKR skipper Iyer and Kolkata's new signing Shardul are a part of the Indian white-ball squad for the upcoming series against hosts New Zealand. Team India will meet New Zealand in a three-match T20I series after a bitter-sweet campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022. Shardul and Shreyas featured in the standby list for the recently concluded edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

As per the latest developments, Aman Khan has been traded to Delhi Capitals from Kolkata Knight Riders. Aman made his IPL debut last season for KKR. He was signed by the former IPL champions for INR 20 Lakh at the IPL auction.

Star all-rounder Shardul was signed by Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals for a whopping sum of INR 10.75 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Delhi Capitals outmuscled CSK and Punjab Kings (PBKS) to sign Shardul at the mega auction. Pacer Shardul bagged 15 wickets in 14 matches for DC in the IPL 2022. The middle-order batter scored 120 runs and achieved a strike rate of almost 138 in the previous season.

The 31-year-old KKR star has represented Rising Pune Supergiant, Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the cash-rich league. Shardul made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2015. Shardul has become the third player to join two-time champions KKR in the lead-up to the mini-auction. KKR have also roped in Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans (GT) in an all-cash deal for the new season.

