Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, WPL Final: DC face battle-hardened MI in title showdown

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Score, WPL Final: The WPL 2025 will finally come to an end as Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium, on Saturday. Having qualified directly for the final as table-toppers, DC will hope to get lucky this time and bag their first WPL title, in what is also a rematch of the inaugural final. DC completed their group stage in Lucknow and had a weekend break, but also reportedly had only three training sessions ahead. Meanwhile, MI reached their home city for the final leg, and played three games in four days, winning two, including the Eliminator. With MI, the issue could be burnout, but DC are also rusty, considering they have had only three practice sessions for the final....Read More

In this campaign, DC got a double against MI, in two games which were very different from each other. The first win was a final ball one-wicket victory in the WPL 2025 opener, and the other was a one-sided thrashing in Bengaluru. This is also DC’s third-straight final without having to play in the Eliminator. Speaking ahead of the final, DC skipper Meg Lanning said, “We have got lots of energy within the group and I am really excited about the opportunity that we have given ourselves to go out there and play our best game. In terms of the conditions we have been watching the games on TV... We have trained out here as well and a lot of players have played here before so that is certainly not an issue for us. Like with any game at any ground that you go to you need to assess what the conditions are and adjust accordingly and that is no different for us tomorrow night.”

MI will be looking to correct the past after that narrow loss in last year’s Eliminator. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said, “In a way it is an advantage because we know the conditions really well. We played three games in four days and we know what area to bowl, how to bat and how to execute yourself in a better way in which overs, and in which overs we need to maybe hold back and not lose too many wickets. We've understood a lot of things in the three games here - how to bat, how to bowl and day by day we have seen that improvement.”

For MI, all eyes will be on Hayley Matthews, who finally got her mojo with the bat back in the Eliminator. She has been in excellent bowling form and is the top wickettaker with 17 dismissals at an average of 15.88.