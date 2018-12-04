Delhi Daredevils renamed Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2019

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Daredevils were on Tuesday renamed as Delhi Capitals and the announcement was made in a function in the capital by owners GMR Group and JSW Sports.

The change in name comes close on the heels of JSW Sports picking up a 50 percent stake in the franchise. Ahead of the 2019 IPL auctions, the Delhi Daredevils released former captain Gautam Gambhir and a host of international stars which include Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell and Liam Plunkett, along with Indian paceman Mohammed Shami.

The Delhi franchise is looking to make a fresh start in the league after years of underachievement. Delhi in fact are the only original team to have never made it to the final of any edition of the IPL. The squad has already been bolstered by the return of Shikhar Dhawan, who has switched over from Sunrisers Hyderabad. In a video message played during the function Dhawan said that he is happy to be back to his home city and is looking forward to do well in the upcoming season.

The team boasts of a battery of young Indian stars which include captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw.

Mohammed Kaif was earlier named as the team’s assistant coach while Ricky Ponting continues to be the head coach of the team.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 17:14 IST