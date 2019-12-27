Delhi selectors may ask Saini to explain why he sat out

cricket

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:14 IST

Delhi’s thin bowling resources were exposed once again on Friday as they were stretched by Hyderabad in the second innings of their Ranji Trophy tie at the Ferozeshah Kotla.

The visiting side that was bowled out for 69 in the first innings on Thursday had been reduced to 97/5 at one stage on the third day, 118 runs adrift of the Delhi total and it seemed that they’d lose by an innings.

But the lower order hung around with opener and captain Tanmay Agarwal, who made 103. Mehdi Hasan made 71 off 62 deliveries as Delhi, led by Ishant Sharma, could get past them only after they’d been set a target of 84 runs.

Delhi were 24 without loss at stumps and were lucky to not lose a wicket and the bonus point as a close appeal was turned down. Shikhar Dhawan was batting on 15.

Both Sharma, who took four wickets again, repeating his first-innings feat, and Simarjeet Singh, who got three, had to bowl longer spells as Pawan Suyal, making a comeback this season, had gone out injured on Thursday evening. With Navdeep Saini already missing, pulling out on the first day of the match, Delhi found the going tough. A bonus point is guaranteed, but Delhi would have had it in the bag on Friday evening itself had an established bowler been available to share the workload with Sharma and Simarjeet.

“We missed Navdeep Saini, no doubt. He told us at the start of the match that he is not well and can’t play. He had even come to the field on the day of the start. Ideally, he should have played. Look how Ishant, who could have easily sat out the match as he has just recovered from injury and returned from National Cricket Academy, has given it all,” said the new chief selector Bantoo Singh.

There is likelihood that selectors will ask Saini, who has recently played for India and is in the squad that plays Sri Lanka in T20Is next month, to give a written explanation as to why he didn’t play.

“We may ask him to give a reason in writing now. It is something we have to discuss among selectors,” added Bantoo.

Saini has played five T20 Internationals and one ODI so far and has been named in the squad for the series starting on January 5. Dhawan too is in that T20 team.

Both won’t be available for the next round match in Mohali against Punjab from January 3, with Sharma likely to sit out as well.