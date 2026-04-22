‘Demi-God in making’: Srikkanth invokes Sachin, tells Agarkar to end wait and rush Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into India side

The hype around Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has gone up several notches after former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth made a comparison rarely seen in Indian cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is reportedly set to make his India debut after IPL 2026

With calls growing for the BCCI to fast-track the 15-year-old into the national setup, Srikkanth not only endorsed the idea but also invoked the name of Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to The Week, the former chief selector urged incumbent chairman Ajit Agarkar to fast-track Sooryavanshi into the Indian team at the earliest. He admitted to being blown away by the youngster’s fearless brand of cricket, which has captivated fans since his IPL debut last year—more so this season with his dominance against elite bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood.

ALSO READ: GT win was 'that game' for Hardik Pandya, yet MI’s cracks exposed—bowling clicks but batting woes linger in IPL 2026

“This guy, Sooryavanshi… imagine someone playing such shots. That boy is simply outstanding and brilliant. Ajit, I’m telling you, you need to fast-track him. The next series, he should be playing. I’ve been saying this from last year. He should have been fast-tracked, even into the T20 World Cup squad. He doesn’t need to be in the XI straightaway—first let him be in the 15, understand the environment and get a feel for international cricket,” Srikkanth said.

Sooryavanshi had earlier smashed Bumrah for two sixes in five balls, before taking on Hazlewood for a 19-run over during Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Guwahati.

Srikkanth doubled down on his stance, dismissing the need for a cautious approach.

“I think Sooryavanshi should be fast-tracked. No question of ‘give him time, let him be consistent’. No chance. That guy can win matches for you just like that. Imagine, first ball, he hits Bumrah for a six. Hazlewood gets hammered—he’s not bothered about who the bowler is. He’s a prodigy,” he added.

The former India captain then went a step further with a comparison few have dared to make. Having seen Tendulkar up close during his debut tour in 1989, Srikkanth suggested Sooryavanshi could follow a similar path.

“When I went as captain in 1989, there was a prodigy—a 16-year-old Sachin Tendulkar. Today, he’s the God of Cricket. Similarly, this boy could well become the next ‘demigod’ of cricket,” he said.

As it stands, Sooryavanshi is reportedly set to make his India debut after the IPL 2026 season. According to a report in the PRI, he has been named as part of a 35-member list of probables for India's upcoming T20I assignments, with a possibility being that the wait could end in the tour of Ireland in June.