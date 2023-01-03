Deshpande’s five-for rocks Tamil Nadu on 16-wicket day

Tushar Deshpande put Mumbai in the driver’s seat by picking up a five-for but Tamil Nadu made sure their batters did not run away with the game on Day One of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy match which saw 16 wickets fall at the Cricket Club of India on Tuesday.

Right-arm pacer Deshpande scalped five for 37 to help Mumbai bowl out Tamil Nadu for 144 but the visitors persisted with the short of length stuff—after the initial swing faded away—to peg things back. At stumps, Mumbai were 183 for six, a lead of 39 runs with Sarfaraz Khan (46 batting, 76b; 6x4s) and Tanush Kotian (9 batting, 31b; 1x4s) at the crease.

With veteran pacer Dhawal Kulkarni out injured, the onus has been on Deshpande to land those telling blows and he hasn’t disappointed. Every time skipper Ajinkya Rahane has given him the ball, the 27-year-old has bowled his heart out and delivered the breakthroughs for Mumbai. It was no different on Tuesday as he picked up his first five-for of the season and fourth of his first-class career.

“Ajinkya has given me all the freedom. He has told me that ‘you are the leader of our pace attack, so if you feel something needs to be done, let me know, we will set our strategy accordingly’. I always want to keep the process right, irrespective of whether I get wickets or not. I don’t compromise on my pace and it has paid dividends,” said Deshpande.

Mumbai chose to bowl after winning the toss and their fast bowlers made full use of the helpful conditions. Right-arm medium-pacer Mohit Avasthi (1/34) started the demolition job when he had B Sai Sudarshan (0), Tamil Nadu's top-scorer in the Ranji Trophy this season, caught behind in the second over the match. R Sai Kishore, promoted to see off the new ball, was run out soon after without opening the account. Deshpande bowled a fiery spell in the first session in which he accounted for Baba Aparajith (8, 10b), skipper Baba Indrajith (9, 20b) and N Jagadeesan (23, 37b) to break the back of Tamil Nadu's innings as they were reduced to 73 for five.

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/33) joined the party by dismissing Vijay Shankar (18, 22b), the dangerous Shahrukh Khan (1, 11b) and Ashwin Crist (13, 21b) to make sure Tamil Nadu didn't find a second wind. Desphande returned to clean up the innings when he had top-scorer Pradosh Ranjan Paul (55, 75b; 9x4) top-edge a short one to Hardik Tamore before sending back L Vignesh (10, 12b; 2x4s).

Mumbai found themselves in trouble early in their innings too when debutant Trikol Nag (2/58) dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal (0, 3b) and Armaan Jaffer (4, 6b) in quick succession—both caught behind by substitute wicketkeeper Kavin Ravi as Jagadeesan was down with fever. But Tamil Nadu bowlers weren't able to make further inroads as Prithvi Shaw (35, 33b; 6x4s) and Rahane (42, 43b: 7x4s) played at a brisk rate to transfer the pressure back on them by putting on a 67-run stand for the third wicket.

With no swing on offer and Shaw and Rahane hitting boundaries at will, Tamil Nadu reverted to the short pitch stuff and packed the on-side with fielders in the hope of trapping the Mumbai batters. The tactic worked.

Shaw chopped a rising delivery by Crist (3/32) back onto the stumps while attempting to guide the ball through the gully region. Shaw had started well but once again fell against the run of play. Rahane headed back soon after as his lofted cut off Crist was well caught by Nag, who ran from the third man region to take a diving catch at deep point. With Mumbai reduced to 90 for four, Tamore (10, 9b; 1x4s) too fell to a short ball as Crist, from round the wicket, peppered him before he finally pulled one straight down the throat of fine leg.

Sarfaraz and Mulani (28, 46b; 4x4s, 1x6s) both got reprieves before their 48-run partnership for the sixth wicket ensured Mumbai overhauled Tamil Nadu’s first innings total. Mulani was trapped leg-before by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (1/35) while Sarfaraz hung around to make sure Mumbai didn’t lose their way.

Doors closed for fans

While 16 wickets fell on Day One of the Mumbai-Tamil Nadu tie at the Cricket Club of India, the doors of the stadium remained closed for the public. Even the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) officials were unaware of the reason behind CCI's decision to not open one of its stands for those interested in watching the match. When Ranji Trophy matches are held at Wankhede Stadium, the Sunil Gavaskar Stand is thrown open for the fans. Even at the MCA's Sharad Pawar Academy ground at BKC, fans were allowed entry to see the last two matches that Mumbai played at home.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 144 all out in 36.2 overs (Pradosh Paul 55; Tushar Deshpande 5/37, Shams Mulani 3/33) vs Mumbai 183/6 in 41 overs (Sarfaraz Khan 46 batting, Ajinkya Rahane 42, Prithvi Shaw 35; Aswin Crist 3/32)

