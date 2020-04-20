‘Determined to prove me wrong’: Dwayne Bravo names ‘hot-tempered’ CSK’s India star

cricket

One of the main reasons behind the success of Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League is the camaraderie shared between the players. The franchise has been very keen about keeping the core together and they have given the players a long rope. Dwayne Bravo, who has been one of the stars of the side, speaks about his equation with different players and this is where, he mentions the special rapport he shares with Ambati Rayudu.

“Ambati Rayudu is one of my favourite players. I played with him at Mumbai Indians. We didn’t play much together there. I know he is a player that, to me, is very very unfair to his talent. He is one of India’s best batsmen,” Dwayne Bravo said in an Instagram live chat with CSK.

“He is also a very hot-tempered guy. I like to say ‘you’re not good, you’re rubbish. I don’t know why CSK bought you. These things get to his head.

“He is also very determined to prove me wrong all the time. He would. If you look at his first season with CSK, we sit next to each other. Every time I sit next to him, I say negative things.

“He will always go out there to prove me wrong. I always feel happy for his success. He is a special person. You have to really know him to love him. If you don’t know him, then you may get wrong ideas. He is a true team man. Very passionate about his cricket.”

Rayudu and Bravo shared the dressing room with Mumbai Indians and then came together once again for the Chennai Super Kings. Rayudu was brilliant for CSK in 2018 when he got to open the innings and made an immediate splash in the new role.