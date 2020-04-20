I hit Jadeja for a four and six, Mahi bhai gave him an earful: Ishant Sharma

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 14:20 IST

Ishant Sharma’s rise to becoming the leader of the pack in red ball cricket has been one of the most fascinating stories of Indian cricket over the past few years. In his long career, Ishant was always looked at as a buffer option, despite producing some match winning spells over the years. But his rise has been meteoric over the past couple of years.

Ishant has also been a regular in the Indian Premier League despite not playing limited overs cricket for India for a while. Ishant represented Delhi Capitals last season and in a match against Chennai Super Kings, he managed to hit a few lusty blows with the bat. Speaking to Gaurav Kapur on his YouTube show Isolation Premier League, Ishant revealed how CSK captain Dhoni got irritated after watching his batting skills.

“Mahi bhai (Dhoni) used to make fun of me that I can’t hit sixes, saying you don’t have that power. Last year I hit Jaddu (Jadeja) for a four and followed it with a six. Then I turned my head towards Mahi bhai to see his reaction, who gave an earful to Jaddu,” Ishant said.

Ishant had earlier in a video posted by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals said that he can’t pick between his seven-wicket haul in Lord’s and his fifer at Eden Gardens in the pink ball Test, while speaking about his most memorable performance.

“Both of them are equally memorable. Taking seven wickets at Lord’s is obviously something I can’t forget. And taking those five wickets with the pink ball also I can’t forget because after 12 years I had taken a five-wicket haul.”

Ishant Sharma’s spell of 7/74 in the second innings of the Lord’s Test helped India win a match at the ‘Hone of Cricket’ for the first time in 28 years.