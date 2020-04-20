‘Puts his team first’: David Lloyd names ‘best player to come out India’

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:54 IST

Former England cricketer-turned-commentator David Lloyd is a huge fan of the Indian team under Virat Kohli and he believes the Indian captain is the best player to come out of the country as he always places the interests of the team above individual goals.

“I’d definitely pay to watch England play as a team. Ben Stokes is box office. But I’d go for Virat Kohli. I reckon he is the best player to come out of India. He is fearless and, crucially, I think he always puts his team first. He has to win — for the team,”Lloyd was as quoted by Sportsmail.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain included Virat Kohli in a list of five batsmen he would pay to watch. “ Virat Kohli in a 50-over run chase. He just seems to chase down any score every time,” Hussain said.

Speaking about his captaincy, New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson said that Kohli wore his heart on his sleeve and that, he was an extremely passionate individual.

“Both are very good captains. Sharma is probably a bit laid-back in that role. He is passionate, wants to win, but keeps it under wraps a little bit more. Kohli wears his heart on his sleeve and shows a lot of emotion. But they both take charge of the team. They are natural-born leaders,” New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson said during a recent Instagram Live session with Sportstar.