Devdutt Padikkal reveals why returning to RCB changed the course of his career: ‘I needed to really commit’

Devdutt Padikkal’s return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2025 did more than bring him back to familiar colours. It gave shape to a career that had begun to drift, and Padikkal himself has now made that clear with unusual honesty. Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during an IPL 2026 match between RCB and CSK. (PTI)

For a batter once seen as one of the brightest top-order prospects in the league, the years between his first RCB stint and this return were not smooth. There were changing teams, fading momentum and the kind of pressure that can make a player question not just his form, but his direction. That is why his latest remarks feel important.

Padikkal frames RCB return as career turning point Padikkal has described the 2025 auction as a defining moment in his journey, saying it was the moment he realised the kind of cricket he truly wanted to play. In a video shared by RCB, he said, “I feel that auction was probably the turning point of my career in a lot of ways. I was at that stage of my career where I needed to really commit to the type of cricket I want to play, the kind of cricketer I wanted to be. And coming back to RCB paved my path towards the brand of cricket I wanted to play.”

That is a strong line because it reveals far more than nostalgia. Devdutt Padikkal was not merely talking about returning to an old franchise. He was talking about rediscovering identity. His first phase at RCB had established him as a stylish, high-upside batter with tempo and range. But the seasons that followed away from Bengaluru did not quite allow that image to grow with the same certainty.

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His comments also show that the return forced a more serious inner reset. “When I got that opportunity with RCB, I feel that’s the day I decided that there are a lot of things that I need to do and I needed to really commit to working on those things regardless of what the outcome may be, what the result may be,” he said.

It suggests Padikkal’s comeback was built less on instant validation and more on process. For players who lose rhythm after early promise, that shift often becomes the difference between a brief rebound and a genuine second act.

He was equally candid while looking back on the more difficult phase of his IPL journey. “I moved to LSG for that one year, and obviously, that didn’t go great either. It was really hard. I felt that everything comes down to money. When a franchise is putting their faith in you in terms of that much money they are paying you, you feel like you are letting them down when you don’t perform. At that point, honestly, I didn’t have any answers either.”

That is what gives Padikkal’s reflection weight. This was not a glossy homecoming line. It was a player admitting that sometimes a return restores clarity.