'His confidence is at rock bottom': Sanjay Manjrekar minces no words in brutal assessment of RR star amid IPL 2023

The misfiring top-order of former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) paid a heavy price in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter as Sanju Samson and Co. suffered their first loss of the new season against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. With superstar Jos Buttler suffering an injury scare, Rajasthan Royals handed a batting promotion to veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who opened the innings for the 2008 champions.

Sanjay Manjrekar has explained why RR star is having a torrid time since the start of the IPL 2023(AP-PTI)

While Ashwin was handed a four-ball duck by Arshdeep Singh, PBKS star Nathan Ellis bagged the jackpot wicket of Buttler before the end of the Powerplay. Devdutt Padikkal, who batted at the No. 4 position, failed to support an on-song Samson during RR's run chase of the challenging total posted by Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings. Padikkal struggled to get going against the PBKS bowlers as the star batter played a frustrating knock of 21 off 26 balls.

Reflecting on Padikkal's forgetful knock against the Punjab-based franchise, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has explained why the star batter is having a torrid time since the start of the IPL 2023. "His [Devdutt Padikkal] confidence is at rock bottom. That's the only reason why he was looking so scratchy. It wasn't about intent. Poor fellow was trying to play the big shots and up the tempo, but it wasn't happening. If that's not happening on a pitch like this, then obviously there's something to do with the mind," Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo after Punjab outclassed Rajasthan in the high-scoring encounter.

Roped in by Rajasthan Royals for INR 7.75 crore at the IPL auction, Padikkal perished for 2 off 5 balls in RR's campaign opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Manjrekar also observed that RR missed a trick by not allowing Padikkal to bat up the order against Punjab. The former Indian cricketer feels that Padikkal can bat ahead of Samson in the RR lineup at IPL 2023.

"The ideal batting order for RR would be if they want to keep backing Devdutt Padikkal, then he can't be batting at No.4 because it is tough for somebody who opens the innings to find form batting at No.4. There is Sanju Samson who could make the sacrifice and bat at No.4, which he has done in the past and is a good enough player to do that."You stick with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have Devdutt Padikkal at three, Sanju Samson at four and have Shimron Hetmyer at five. That order shouldn't change come what may," Manjrekar added.

