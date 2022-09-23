Mumbai Indians star goes berserk in CPL, finishes innings with strike-rate of 500: Watch

The ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has offered fans with some entertaining knocks, with someone or the other rising up to the occasion with their six-hitting prowess. A similar scene was witnessed during the clash between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders on Thursday, which the former won by seven runs.

Batting first Patriots piled a modest 163/6 in 20 overs, which saw a late blitz from young South Africa and Mumbai Indians star Dewald Brevis. The right-handed batter, who burst to the scene in the previous edition of the U-19 World Cup, blasted five sixes in the six deliveries he faced in the contest. The sixes came in the last five deliveries he faced during the 19th and 20th over.

Brevis' spectacular feat saw him end the knock with a strike-rate of 500. Apart from Brevis, West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford, who plays for Patriots, scored 50-ball 78, which featured six 4s and five 6s.

The Knight Riders in response could only manage 156/7 in 20 overs.

Brevis' knock comes just one day after Delhi Capitals and West Indies hitter Odean Smith smashed five sixes in an over. Smith achieved the feat in the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Jamaica Tallawahs. The Warriors batter smashed 42 runs off 16 balls.

