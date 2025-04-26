‘Dewald Brevis reminds me of one Universe Boss…’: Anil Kumble predicts South African youngster can ‘become an icon’
Dewald Brevis' impressive CSK debut has led to Anil Kumble predicting the young future of the IPL franchise.
Brought in as a much-awaited injury replacement for Chennai Super Kings, Dewald Brevis had a very impressive franchise debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Brevis looked in good nick as he scored a fine 42(25), top-scoring in a timid batting performance by CSK.
Brevis showed why he is so highly rated as a future prospect in the world of cricket, striking four sixes in his innings including one Kamindu Mendis over where he found three maximums. Brevis joins a CSK team in real need of an injection into their batting, and his impressive performance at Chepauk is a positive sign for the team now last in the league.
Brevis’ debut performance impressed Indian legend Anil Kumble, who spoke about the young South African’s ability to quickly adapt to a difficult wicket.
Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said: “His ability to play spin really stood out. Chennai isn’t easy. It’s a two-paced wicket where the odd ball holds up. He’s done it before in South Africa, in first-class cricket, and at the U-19 level, which is how he came into the IPL.”
‘Reminds me of Universe Boss…’
Brevis made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, but didn’t get purchased in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. However, he was one of those players always on the edges of the IPL as a possible replacement player, and got his chance for the team in yellow coming in for Gurjapneet Singh.
“He came in as a replacement, wasn’t even part of the squad originally, and that reminds me of how one ‘Universe Boss’ (Chris Gayle) too walked in as a replacement for RCB in 2011 and became an icon,” explained Kumble, referencing how it can often be a blessing in disguise for some teams.
Kumble then went on to talk about how CSK are buying into a young core, after years of being a franchise which prefers to invest in experienced older statesmen to be the backbone of their team. At just 21 years of age, Brevis certainly represents a player for the long-term.
“Brevis has all the shots. With Rachin Ravindra, Mhatre, and Pathirana, CSK has a young core to build on. Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the franchise,” said Kumble. “With five games left, it’s the perfect time to give youngsters a decent run and start building for the future.”