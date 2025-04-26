‘Dewald Brevis reminds me of one Universe Boss…’: Anil Kumble predicts South African youngster can ‘become an icon’

Brought in as a much-awaited injury replacement for Chennai Super Kings, Dewald Brevis had a very impressive franchise debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Brevis looked in good nick as he scored a fine 42(25), top-scoring in a timid batting performance by CSK. Dewald Brevis on his debut for CSK in IPL 2025.(PTI)

Brevis showed why he is so highly rated as a future prospect in the world of cricket, striking four sixes in his innings including one Kamindu Mendis over where he found three maximums. Brevis joins a CSK team in real need of an injection into their batting, and his impressive performance at Chepauk is a positive sign for the team now last in the league.

Brevis’ debut performance impressed Indian legend Anil Kumble, who spoke about the young South African’s ability to quickly adapt to a difficult wicket.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Kumble said: “His ability to play spin really stood out. Chennai isn’t easy. It’s a two-paced wicket where the odd ball holds up. He’s done it before in South Africa, in first-class cricket, and at the U-19 level, which is how he came into the IPL.”

‘Reminds me of Universe Boss…’

Brevis made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians, but didn’t get purchased in the IPL 2025 mega-auction. However, he was one of those players always on the edges of the IPL as a possible replacement player, and got his chance for the team in yellow coming in for Gurjapneet Singh.

“He came in as a replacement, wasn’t even part of the squad originally, and that reminds me of how one ‘Universe Boss’ (Chris Gayle) too walked in as a replacement for RCB in 2011 and became an icon,” explained Kumble, referencing how it can often be a blessing in disguise for some teams.

Kumble then went on to talk about how CSK are buying into a young core, after years of being a franchise which prefers to invest in experienced older statesmen to be the backbone of their team. At just 21 years of age, Brevis certainly represents a player for the long-term.

“Brevis has all the shots. With Rachin Ravindra, Mhatre, and Pathirana, CSK has a young core to build on. Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the franchise,” said Kumble. “With five games left, it’s the perfect time to give youngsters a decent run and start building for the future.”