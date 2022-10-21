Dhanashree Verma burns the internet with Urvashi Rautela-like World Cup post on Instagram, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

There is always space for light moments when the Indian team travels abroad for a World Cup. Thanks to social media, they are more prominent than ever before. Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and wife of India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, provided a moment just like that through her Instagram post that set social media on fire. Dhanashree posted an in-flight photograph with the caption: "My love (heart emoji) led me to Australia. literally. Got to be there for my man & India." She was flying to Melbourne to support her husband and Team India in their T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday. What's so interesting about that? Isn't that, like, normal?

Yes, on the surface, it is just a normal post. But as many fans pointed out, the similarities with the post including the photo posture and the caption with Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's now-changed Instagram post a few days earlier are just unmissable.

"Followed my love (heart emoji) and it led me to Australia," Urvashi had captioned her in-flight photo on Instagram on October 9.

She, later on, went on change the caption of her post after being trolled by fans for targetting India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant. Urvashi and Pant have attracted a lot of social media attention lately with their Instagram post/stories.

Dhanshree Verma's post also attracted a reaction from Yuzvendra Chahal. The India leggie, who is currently gearing up for the Pakistan match, posted a couple of heart emojis in the comments section.

Yuzvendra Chahal's comment on Dhanashree Verma's Instagram post

In the photo, Dhanashree can be seen with heavy strapping on her knees. She had undergone surgery reccently that kept her away from regular dance practice for quite some time but now she has recovered and has reached Australia to cheer for the Rohit Sharma-led Team India as they aim to win the World Cup.

Apart from Pakistan, India have Bangladesh, South Africa in their group who had earned automatic qualification to the Super 12 stage through ICC T20I rankings. The other two spots in the group were supposed to be filled by two teams from the qualification round. The Netherlands have already filled one vacancy. The other team is likely to be either West Indies or Zimbabwe.

