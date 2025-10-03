‘Dhawan told me…’: Abhishek Sharma reveals why he 'took the chit out’ in viral IPL 2025 celebration vs PBKS

Abhishek Sharma's performance at the 2025 Asia Cup was a joy to watch for cricket fans. The India opener was adjudged as Player of the Tournament, and was also the leading run-scorer. In seven matches, he registered 314 runs at a strike rate of 200.00, packed with 32 fours and 19 sixes. He also had the most half-centuries in the tournament (3) and his top score was 75. Abhishek Sharma revealed Shikhar Dhawan's contribution in his viral IPL 2025 celebration.

Such was his big hitting form, that he also topped the charts for most sixes and fours in the continental showpiece event. 2025 has been a brilliant year for Abhishek and he also had an entertaining knock in IPL 2025, where he smacked 141 runs off 55 balls vs PBKS, including 14 fours and 10 sixes. When he celebrated his ton in the match, he took out a paper from his pocket, where it was written, "This one's for the Orange Army."

Abhishek Sharma recalls viral IPL 2025 celebration

Recently, he appeared on the YouTube show Breakfast with Champions and revealed the story behind the celebration. "Shikhar Dhawan had told me that manifestation is important, just manifest that you have already done it. He invited me to his home to have this conversation. He made me start writing in a diary. One thing is visualizing that I will do it, and the other is to visualize that I am doing it. That I am the best player of India, I have won many matches for the team, he made me write this," he said.

"I do journaling before every game in the morning. So instead of that, I thought to write a chit. I wrote “This one is for Orange Army”. I kept it in my pocket. When I got to my fifty, I did not remember I had it too. I kept playing and the moment I made a hundred and celebrated, I remembered it and took the chit out."

India won the 2025 Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final. There was controversy after the final, with India having to celebrate without the trophy.