'Dhoni became captain out of nowhere but they made him right?': Yuvraj Singh picks 'right guy' to lead India in Tests

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh wants the selectors to back Rishabh Pant as India's future Test captain. Citing MS Dhoni's example, Yuvraj said Pant is the ‘right guy’ to lead the Indian Test side. Rohit Sharma was appointed as India's all-format captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down as Test captain earlier this year following a 1-2 defeat in South Africa. But with Rohit, 34, not getting any younger, the chances of him leading in the longest format for a longer period are slim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj believes Pant must be groomed as he has the leadership qualities and is also a certainty in the XI in red-ball cricket.

“You must get someone ready. Like Mahi became captain out of nowhere but they made him, right! Then he evolved,” Yuvraj said on Sports18's show ‘Home of Heroes’. “Keeper is always a good thinker because he always has the best view on the ground,” added the Player of the Tournament of the 2011 ODI World Cup.

Also Read | Former Australia star cricketer avoids jail, taken to mental health hospital

Dhoni, at the age of 26, was appointed India's limited-overs skipper when Rahul Dravid stepped down after the 2007 ODI World Cup debacle. He was made Test captain a couple of years later as Anil Kumble announced his retirement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj feels that someone like Pant must be given the required time. Expecting ‘miracles’ straightaway will not be the right thing.

“You pick a young guy who can be a future captain, give him time and don’t expect miracles in the first six months or a year. I feel you must believe in the younger guys to get the job done,” he added.

Also Read | Riyan Parag's brilliant tweet to ‘what advice would you give to Kohli’ question

Yuvraj dismissed critics questioning Pant’s maturity. “I was immature at that age, Virat was immature when he was captain at that age. But he (Pant) is maturing with time,” said Yuvraj. “I don’t know how the support staff think about it, but I think he is the right guy to lead the Test team.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yuvraj revealed that in his conversations with Pant, he often cites the example of Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who made 17 Test centuries batting at number seven. “You already have four Test hundreds. In terms of best wicket-keeper batsman, I see Rishabh could be the future legend,” said Yuvraj.

Pant, the current captain of Delhi Capitals, averages over 40 in Test cricket and has four hundreds to his name. He could have had a few more had he not been dismissed in the 90s five times.