'Dhoni might not play next year but you never know, he is beginning to look younger': Butt hails ageless CSK skipper

To lead CSK to the IPL 2021 title at the age of 40, a year after failing to qualify for the Playoffs, is a story of complete redemption for the ageless MS Dhoni. While his willow may not have wielded a lot of runs, his astute cricketing mind, however, was more than enough to take this side to a fourth title. Addressing the same aspect about Dhoni is former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt.

While speaking in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, southpaw Butt explained how well CSK played to overturn the momentum KKR possessed heading into the summit clash.

"CSK are champions again and like Batman returns, Dhoni has also returned. We did mention that KKR had momentum and it is difficult to stop that momentum. But it was experience that was always going to catch up with momentum.

“I also feel that KKR missed a trick by opting to bowl after winning the toss. Today's pitch was different and chasing in a final is never easy. It is always better to bat first when up against a captain Dhoni and an experienced team like CSK. KKR rely on their spinners, so they could have looked to put up a total first and then look to defend it,” explained Butt.

He then praised Dhoni, saying that he is only “looking younger.”

“It was a fairytale (ending for CSK). Even now, if Dhoni wants, he could say that ‘I will not play next year’ but you never know, he is beginning to look younger," commented Butt.

Dhoni's CSK continue to remain the second-most successful IPL team in terms of titles won, one behind Mumbai Indians' tally of 5. Interestingly, the finale was Dhoni's 300th match as IPL catpain