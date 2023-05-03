Dhoni to drop Theekshana in spin-friendly conditions?: Here's CSK's likely XI vs LSG in IPL 2023

Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. CSK have won five and lost four of their nine matches so far. They will take the upcoming fixture against LSG as an opportunity to get back to winning ways after consecutive defeats. CSK have already beaten LSG once this season in Chennai.

CSK's likely XI vs LSG(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSK could not defend 200 runs in their previous encounter but conditions will be completely different as the action shifts from Chepauk to Lucknow. The previous two encounters in Lucknow have been a low-scoring affair with hosts LSG failing to chase down the target on both occasions.

Looking at the tough batting conditions a lot will depend on Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway as the management will be hopeful for a strong show from the in-form batters.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane have also chipped in with 264 and 224 runs respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali will be two key players from CSK camp as they are equally good on both departments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ambati Rayudu has failed to make an impact as a substitute and find himself on the sidelines.

The Sri Lankan duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana have done well. However, one player that CSK can introduce in place of Theekshana is Mitchell Santner. Tushar Deshpande is currently the highest wicket-taker from the CSK camp but has leaked runs at a rate of over eleven runs per over.

CSK likely XI vs LSG:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway

Top and Middle Order: Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c and wk)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali.

Spinner: Mitchell Santner

Pacers: Tushar Deshpande, , Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON