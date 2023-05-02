'We all wanted Axar to bat early…': Sehwag brutally mocks DC for disastrous batting show vs GT

It has been a season of wrongs for Delhi Capitals. Nothing seemed to have worked for the team that continues to stand last in the bottom table. Another example of that was on display at large on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad where Delhi's top order was left in utter shambles, going five down in the powerplay itself for just 28 runs. And although they eventually huffed and puffed their way to 130 for eight, the score still remains well below par. Batting legend Virender Sehwag bitterly ridiculed the disastrous batting show of Delhi's which fell victim to a dreamy new-ball spell from Mohammed Shami. (GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023) Virender Sehwag; Axar Patel

After opting to bat first, a decision which in itself looked puzzling to cricket experts, Delhi never really managed to find the perfect start. Shami combined with wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha in top-class fashion to pick four wickets for just seven runs in three overs with the new ball as Delhi was left gasping for breath. Phil Salt was out for a golden duck in the first ball of the innings, David Warner was left unfortunate in his run out and then the remaining three top order batter struggled against Shami's moving ball.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after Delhi's innings, Sehwag ridiculed saying that everyone wanted the management to send Axar Patel early in the line-up, and while he batted at his same position, he did walk out early, albeit making little difference to the score.

“We all wanted Axar Patel to come in early to bat, so he did. Yes he batted at the same position, but came in the fourth over. But while we expected that he would come early and score 60-70 runs, that didn't happen because he too was under pressure as a lot of wickets had already fallen,” he said.

Sehwag also lambasted Priyam Garg for the run-out mix-up with Warner, saying that he should have sacrificed his wicket which would have helped Delhi get to a more respectable score.

“Priyam Garg should have sacrificed his wicket because Warner would have scored runs for Delhi, he is the batter in form, and would have taken Delhi to a respectable total. Delhi collapse as down to the poor shot selection. Warner was left unfortunate,” he said.

