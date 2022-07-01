'Dhoni told me he never captained any side...': Bumrah reveals chat with legendary captain ahead of 5th Test vs England

Jasprit Bumrah's baptism by fire could usher in another famed era in Indian cricket and the stand-in Test skipper is relishing the challenge of leading the team in the delayed fifth Test against formidable England. The fast bowler replaced regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was ruled out of the rescheduled Edgbaston Test with Covid-19. (Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah reveals how and when he got to know about India captaincy: 'Did a test today morning as well...')

India lead the five-match series 2-1 but now face a revitalized England camp that outclassed world Test champions New Zealand in its last series at home. Bumrah faces a daunting task but the 28-year-old said he is ready for challenging himself in "deep water".

Bumrah, who became the seventh captain to lead India in the past nine months, spoke about having a chat with former skipper MS Dhoni, who started off with no captaincy experience but went on to achieve monumental success. The 41-year-old is known for his sharp decision-making skills, having led the national team to success in all three major ICC tournaments – the Champions Trophy, T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup.

"The taste of success feels good when there is pressure. I am always up for responsibilities and I love to be in tough challenges. As a cricketer, you always want to test yourself in deep waters. I have spoken to many cricketers. Everybody improves and keeps getting better," Bumrah said in a press conference on the eve of the fifth Test.

"I remember speaking to MS (Dhoni), and he told me that he never captained any side before he led India for the first time. Now, he is remembered as one of the most successful captains of all time.

"So, I am focusing on how I can help the team and not focusing on what I have done before or how the cricketing conventions or the rules have been set."

BUMRAH ON BIGGEST ACHIEVEMENT OF CAREER

It was in 2018 that a lanky Bumrah with his peculiar bowling action made his debut. Four years hence, he joins Kapil Dev on the list of fast bowlers to captain India in the longest format.

Bumrah said leading the Indian team is a massive honour and responsibility, adding that he came to know about it after Rohit tested positive once again on Thursday.

"Representing India in Tests was always a dream for me and this opportunity to lead the side is the biggest achievement of my career. I'm very happy that I've been given this opportunity. I have had immense faith in myself.

"I only came to know that I would be leading the side after Rohit Sharma tested positive once again on Thursday. I first broke the news to my family when I came to know that I would be leading the side," he added.

India will have a new opening pair in Rohit's absence but Bumrah said the team isn't ready to reveal that a day before the match. Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara might be seen opening the batting with Shubman Gill, with Virat Kohli or Hanuma Vihari claiming the number three spot.

"I had a look at the wicket and had discussions with our coach (Rahul Dravid) and have a fair idea on how this wicket might behave. We have decided on the openers against England as well but won't reveal anything now.

"Rohit is a very important player and we will miss him in this game. It's unfortunate that someone like Rohit is missing out," said Bumrah.

