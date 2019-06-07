Today in New Delhi, India
#DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitter backs MS Dhoni on sporting Army insignia on gloves

A Pakistan Minister has hit out at MS Dhoni for sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

cricket Updated: Jun 07, 2019 13:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni,Gloves,Army
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni fields during the ICC World Cup match against South Africa.(AFP)

A Pakistan Minister has hit out at MS Dhoni for sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

“Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots,” tweeted Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

In India’s opening game against South Africa, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar issues warning for Team India ahead of Australia match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

According to the ICC rules, “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”

However, the Indian fans backed their former captain on Twitter and asked him to keep the glove.

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:59 IST

