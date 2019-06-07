DhoniKeepTheGlove: Twitter backs MS Dhoni on sporting Army insignia on gloves

A Pakistan Minister has hit out at MS Dhoni for sporting an Army insignia on his wicket-keeping gloves during the ongoing World Cup in England and Wales.

“Dhoni is in England to play cricket not for MahaBharta (sic), what an idiotic debate in Indian media, a section of the Indian media is so obsessed with war they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots,” tweeted Pakistan Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry.

Dhoni is in England to play cricket not to for MahaBharta , what an idiotic debate in Indian Media,a section of Indian media is so obsessed with War they should be sent to Syria, Afghanistan Or Rawanda as mercenaries.... #Idiots https://t.co/WIcPdK5V8g — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) June 6, 2019

In India’s opening game against South Africa, Dhoni was once again seen professing his love for the security forces after he was spotted with regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on his wicket-keeping gloves.

The “Balidaan Badge” or the Army insignia was spotted on Dhoni’s gloves as television replays showed him stumping Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar issues warning for Team India ahead of Australia match

The International Cricket Council (ICC) later asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed from Dhoni’s gloves.

According to the ICC rules, “The ICC equipment and clothing regulations do not permit the display of messages that relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes during an international match.”

However, the Indian fans backed their former captain on Twitter and asked him to keep the glove.

Dhoni Insignia Row .To put it simply and mildly, BCCI should tell ICC to go to hell . — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 6, 2019

The 3 lions on England team signify the Royal Arms an armed unit and Dhoni’s insignia signifies sacrifice of his armed forces.



Will @ICC now request England to not wear it and remove it from it’s cricket apparel?#DhoniKeepTheGlove@ICC @BCCI pic.twitter.com/bOxoL2O5Iz — Fayak Wani (@Fayak_Wani1) June 7, 2019

#DhoniKeepTheGlove ICC norms delimit not to wear Religious, Racial and Political Logo.



If it is not against the ICC norms then why they are insisting him ?



Dhoni, It's a matter of National pride.

Dhoni, Keep the BALIDAAN badge.

Dhoni, India Back your Glove. pic.twitter.com/b6edy2ggy9 — Sachin Patidar (@SachinPatidar7) June 6, 2019

Sorry #ICC. I stand with Ms Dhoni.

This Balidan symbol is nothing to do with cricket game.. #DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/3r8x3kubvs — Ram Yadav (@RamYadav2143) June 7, 2019

Pak Minister @fawadchaudhry does not like Lt Col @msdhoni wearing Balidan insignia on his gloves. He says Dhoni is in England to play cricket, not "Mahabharata". And this picture 👇below of of Pak playing pure cricket in Mohali. Get well soon, Fawad Chaudhary. https://t.co/yxaJrgp88J pic.twitter.com/hOM9N7oiPj — Major Gaurav Arya (Retd) (@majorgauravarya) June 6, 2019

Dear @ICC,



Instead of focussing on MS Dhoni's gloves better focus on improving the quality of umpires.



4 decisions overturned so far in today's game + a huge No Ball miss that costed Chris Gayle's wicket. We have better umpires in our gully cricket. #DhoniKeepTheGlove #CWC19 https://t.co/EqeYYYDLUt pic.twitter.com/YTjB5ThcNK — Sir Jadeja fan (@SirJadeja) June 6, 2019

Shocked at the irrational and almost juvenile stance of @ICC on MS Dhoni wearing an insignia of Balidan which means sacrifice. It isn’t used for fashion but holds important symbolic meaning. ICC hasn’t only disrespected the Indian Army but the entire country. pic.twitter.com/R2vLm8ZLcV — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) June 6, 2019

(With inputs from IANS)

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 12:59 IST