Dhruv Jurel's mind-numbing run-out on MS Dhoni's birthday leaves commentators in awe during India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Dhruv Jurel may have had a quite few months in his career since making a remarkable international debut in the home Test series against England at the start of this year, but the young wicketkeeper-batter kept the MS Dhoni comparisons alive when he inflicted a stunning run-out dismissal during the second T20I match between India and Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue won the game by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club to level the five-match contest to 1-1. Dhruv Jurel's stunning run-out dimissal during 2nd India s Zimbabwe T20I

It happened in the opening delivery of the 12th over of Zimbabwe's 235-run chase. Washington Sundar dished out a quicker delivery as Wellington Masakadza got an inside edge to his defensive shot. The ball rolled towards the leg side as his partner, Wessly Madhevere, called for a single and sprinted off quickly. Masakadza seemed hesitant, but responded to the call.

Jurel, meanwhile, was quick to take off his gloves, run towards the ball and hurled a throw which hit bull's eye as the ball crashed against the stumps at the non-striker's end. Masakadza was not even in the frame when the ball struck the stumps as Zimbabwe went seven down for only 76 runs.

The mind-numbing effort from Jurel once again sparked Dhoni comparisons, especially with the legendary India captain celebrating his 43rd birthday on the same day, as commentators were left in awe.

The first time Jurel was compared to Dhoni was back in February when he scored a valiant 90 in the first innings of the Ranchi Test against England and an unbeaten 39 to help India win by five wickets. Jurel was adjudged as the Player of the Match. He was also impressive behind the stumps throughout the series, inflicting eight dismissals.

During the contest at home, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, who was more impressed with Jurel's knocks in Ranchi, dropped a million-dollar Dhoni comparison remark. He said: "Watching the presence of mind of Dhruv Jurel makes me think he's the next M S Dhoni in the making."

However, the youngster, during an interaction with India Today, later played down the comparisons saying, “There is only one Dhoni. Always was and always will be. For me, I just want to be Dhruv Jurel.”